Volunteers ensure Okanagan Rail Trail grassland survival

Cyclists from Lake Country celebrate reaching the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail at Kilometre Zero. (Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail/Contributed)

A dedicated group of Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail stewards volunteered many hours during the extremely hot and dry summer to ensure that new native plantings at the ORT Trailhead last fall survived.

In November 2020, native landscaping was completed at the Km0 (Kilometre Zero) site with 23 species of native plants, totalling more than 500 in all, and temporary irrigation.

This native grassland ecosystem will provide the backdrop for Phase 2 of the Northern Gateway, which will feature a gathering place where trail users will find a place to rest and relax and kiosks to supply guidance and inspiration for their journey on the trail.

“Interpretive signage developed in collaboration with OKIB and Vernon museum will tell the story of this special place,” said Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail in a newsletter.

Thanks to a great donor response in August, the summer matching challenge offered by Priscilla, Re/Max and KPMG has been met and the fundraising total for Phase 2 has jumped to $50,000 of the $100,000 goal.

If you, your organization or business would like help with fundraising for Kilometre Zero, or if you are interested in contributing goods or services, please visit okanaganrailtrail.ca/donate.

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail to be extended to downtown Kelowna waterfront

READ MORE: Funds link Okanagan Rail Trail to Predator Ridge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fundraisingrailwayTransportation