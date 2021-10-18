Volunteer to be a member of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

COSAR will hold an open house this Wednesday

The work might be gruelling and difficult, but it is rewarding.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is looking for new members to join its ranks. The job is a volunteer position and usually takes place after dark or on weekends. It also requires ample availability, willingness and the aptitude to work as part of a team.

However, COSAR president Brad Trites says you’ll have the opportunity to rescue people and save lives in return.

“We are looking for people with outdoor skills, but also with availability. We expect a minimum of 200 hours of volunteer time annually and many members give five or six times that,” said Trites.

Last year, COSAR’s 51 members volunteered more than 20,000 hours,

This year was the busiest year in its 67-year-history for COSAR with 90 tasks, making it the third busiest in the province.

An open house will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the COSAR Hall at 4680 Old Vernon Road. The event will be held outside and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. Following the open house, there will be an evaluation hike, short-listing interviews, and then 90 hours of basic training.

Details and the application can be found at Cosar.ca.

COSAR is the oldest search and rescue organization of its kind in B.C.

