Visual artists, musicians to gather at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens will host Music and Art in the Gardens this summer.

On July 28 and Aug. 25, visual artists and musicians will add to the beauty of the flowers and views.

Painters, rug hookers, jewelry makers, potters and other artists will be at work in the Gardens from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Many will have their creations for sale and will be happy to discuss techniques and media with visitors.

Members of the Penticton Bonsai Club will also have a display and information area.

Joining them from noon until 2 p.m. will be the Valley Winds, a group of woodwind musicians who perform a wide variety of musical genres.

Along with enjoying the music and art, strolling through the gardens themselves is a pleasure. From daisies to roses, begonias to zinnias, the flowerbeds are alive with colour and the trees provide cooling shade.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a leisurely summer Sunday.

Admission is by donation.

