VIDEO: Soapbox derby rolls through downtown Salmon Arm

The third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby was a well-attended success that brought people together to enjoy watching the wheeled creations barrel down Hudson Avenue.
The derby was born out of an event called Friendship Day that was held Marine Peace Park in its first year.
The event was founded by then 5-year-old Brody Paton.
This year, Paton dressed up as Luigi while his friend Carter Schmidt donned a Mario outfit as the two careened down the street on a Mario Kart inspired car.
