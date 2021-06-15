Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years and they've detailed the first year of their adventures in a new book. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Okanagan couple details first year of van life in new book

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years

An Okanagan couple hopes to shine a light on the ups and downs of van life and the adventures you can have.

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor led comfortable lives in their downtown Ottawa apartment.

Both avid explorers and travellers, they knew they could go to more places for a more affordable price if they lived a mobile life.

So, they bought a van, sold all their things and started living on the road.

They have been at it for four years and now, they’ve decided to share the first year of their adventure in a new ebook.

The couple was inspired to transition into van life when Taylor’s older brother and his girlfriend bought a van, building and customizing the inside so they could live in it and take it on their travels, but the costs initially put them off the idea.

But once they found the right van at the right price in May 2017, they jumped in.

“The first year, we drove across Canada in the summer (from Ontario). When it started getting cold in November, we crossed the border and drove down the west coast, down to Florida,” Taylor said.

They said the first year of full-time van living felt amazing, so they decided to keep at it. Since then, they have travelled all the way down to Central America through the U.S. and Mexico, staying in different towns along the way.

Fillier and Taylor said the goal of their book is not to offer tips on how to customize your van to make it suitable for living in or even how to live the van life, but rather to offer inspiration for others who may want to live a similar life or who crave an adventure like theirs.

“It’s like ripping off a bandaid: the hardest part is just actually doing it. Getting rid of your stuff, at first, that seems really scary because it almost feels like you’re tossing away memories, but you’re not.You still have those memories and you’re just going to make more memories,” Fillier said.

“It’s all just junk anyway,” Taylor echoed.

They said the biggest hurdle many people face before making the leap is giving up material possessions.

“It was shocking when we moved out our apartment in Ottawa, how much stuff we had to get rid of and moving into (the van),” Taylor said.

“It seems like we equate happiness with the things we have, but you can also find happiness in experiences you have and memories you make,” Fillier added.

“We see people with nice houses and nice things, but it doesn’t mean they’re happier. They just have those things.”

To find out more about Fillier and Taylor’s ebook or to follow their adventures, visit their YouTube site or on Instagram.

Tourism

Previous story
Big White’s big clean-up: Large turnout for post-melt mountain tidy
Next story
‘It’s gotta stop’: Kelowna mayor, local faith groups honour victims of London attack

Just Posted

Stage one water restrictions will be back in place for some Regional District of Central Okanagan water users. (Black Press Media file)
Outdoor watering restrictions return to RDCO for the season

Customers who use water systems operated by the regional district will be affected

Orange ribbons are tied to the fence outside Vernon’s Gateway Homeless Shelter on 33rd Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
POLL: Low-key Canada Day in the works for Vernon

Councillor calling for Indigenous recognition for 2022

A young child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child OK after being hit by car in downtown Vernon

Father says daughter was back home by supper time

(Phil McLachlan/ Kelowna Capital News. File photo)
Calls to RCMP increase across Central Okanagan over the weekend

The Kelowna RCMP saw 627 files from June 11 to June 14

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

Man’s attempt to flee police fails Friday in residential neighbourhood

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus students Ethan Reid, from left, Brenden Higgins, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink with RCMP officers Const. Nicoll and Const. Stancec. (Photo submitted)
RCMP thank 6 teens for helping prevent forest fire in Williams Lake

The students came across fire in a wooded area and used the water they had to try and extinguish the flames

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

There is an emergency shelter near the Golden Ears peaks. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Hiker fogged in on Golden Ears, spends 2 nights

Talon Helicopters, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue bring him home Monday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses a crowd of more than 100 people who gathered at Stuart Park on June 12 to honour the Muslim family who was attacked in London, Ont., on June 6. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘It’s gotta stop’: Kelowna mayor, local faith groups honour victims of London attack

Faith groups at the event included the Okanagan Jewish Community, the Baha’i community and the Sikh community

Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul facing no-confidence motion from party brass

move follows months of internal strife and the defection of MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals

Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Helmet selfies and sober pledges: Changes coming after rough e-scooter rollout in Kelowna

A number of changes are coming to Kelowna’s e-scooter program, more could be on the way

Most Read