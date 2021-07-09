The iconic Red Bridge in Keremeos was turned into a surfers paradise by these two who were featured in a video posted to the Keremeos, BC Facebook page July 7, 2021. (Keremeos, BC/Facebook)

The iconic Red Bridge in Keremeos was turned into a surfers paradise by these two who were featured in a video posted to the Keremeos, BC Facebook page July 7, 2021. (Keremeos, BC/Facebook)

VIDEO: Creative kids in Keremeos surf the Similkameen River

Using just some straps and planks, these kids turned the river into a surfers paradise

A pair of kids in Keremeos figured out how to surf the Similkameen River by tying straps to Keremeos’ iconic Red Bridge and riding what appears to be plywood boards in the river current.

The video posted to the Keremeos, BC community Facebook page received over 100 likes in less than 24 hour after it was posted July 7.

The video shows the “Similkameen River stays a big entertainer for adventurous kids who think out of the box,” says the Facebook post.

Keremeos’ iconic Red Bridge was originally used as a train bridge to cross the Similkameen River by Northern Railway. The line ran from Oroville, WA to Keremeos.

When the train stopped running the bridge was abandoned and was later converted into a one-lane road bridge in 1961.

Check out the video of the kids surfing beneath bridge below:

READ MORE: Keremeos’ iconic Red Bridge takes a beating


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

OkanaganOkanagan-Similkameen Regional Districtsurfing

Previous story
Vernon BMX welcomes back racers

Just Posted

fire metrocreative
Emergency funds flow for Thompson-Okanagan communities

Coldstream’s Stacey Roest, assistant general manager of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, celebrates a second straight Stanley Cup triumph at Amelie Arena in Tampa Bay Wednesday, July 7, with daughter Graci (left) and wife Billie. The Lightning blanked the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup in five games. (Roest family photo)
Coldstream NHL executive relishes consecutive Stanley Cups

George and Trudy Heiss at Gray Monk Winery in Lake Country. (File photo)
Gray Monk co-founder dies at 81

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Many Americans would choose dogs over love