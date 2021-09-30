Grade 4 to 7 students from Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School honour the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Thursday, Sept. 30, by singing the Beatles’ hit Blackbird in the Mi’kmaq language, put together by teacher and Inspire Kindess Productions studio founder Melissa Jacobs. (Contributed)

Grade 4 to 7 students from Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School honour the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Thursday, Sept. 30, by singing the Beatles’ hit Blackbird in the Mi’kmaq language, put together by teacher and Inspire Kindess Productions studio founder Melissa Jacobs. (Contributed)

VIDEO: Coldstream students honour Truth and Reconciliation Day in song

Kidston students sing Beatles’ classic Blackbird in Mi’kmaq language

Take one of the world’s most famous rock and roll bands, enthusiastic elementary school students willing to sing in a completely new language and a Coldstream teacher/videographer inspired by a Nova Scotia teenager and you get a terrific video for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Melissa Jacobs is a teacher at Kidston School in Coldstream who, in two weeks, had students in Grades 4 to 7 learn the Beatles’ hit Blackbird in the Mi’kmaq language, then put together a two-minute and 37-second video released the morning of Sept. 30, the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

“Today we honour and remember the Indigenous children who were taken from their homes and communities,” says the video. “Together we can create awareness of the impact of residential schools and contribute to the strength that is needed to heal; showing that ‘Every Child Matters.’”

The original song, written and sung by Paul McCartney in 1968, was about the U.S. Civil Rights movement and racial strife in the southern states.

Mi’kmaq teenager Emma Stevens of Eskasoni, N.S., recorded the song in her language in 2019, posted it to YouTube and garnered more than 1.6 million views and a meeting with McCartney. That inspired Jacobs, who had her dad, Terry Dyck, playing guitar on her video.

“With only having two weeks to learn a new language, the kids found it helpful that they already knew the tune,” said Jacobs, who is also the brainchild behind Inspire Kindness Productions.

She produced the Kidston video in collaboration with Kidston Elementary and the Vernon School District.

READ MORE: Vernon teach inspires kindness through film

READ MORE: Vernon video production has Christmas spirit


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MusicStudentsTruth and Reconciliationvideo

Previous story
Fundraiser launched to aid Okanagan trucker with broken rig, cancer diagnosis
Next story
Dove release spreads peace from Vernon on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Just Posted

Doves were released from the Vernon Courthouse steps Thursday, Sept. 30 in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Dove release spreads peace from Vernon on Truth and Reconciliation Day

“I’m sharing a queer story in my set, because a lot of the time we forget about the Two-Spirit kids that went to residential school. I get really emotional thinking about it, because a lot of them were lost and didn’t get to come home,” says Madeline Terbasket, one of the artists involved in Thursday night’s comedy event. Photo submitted by Madeline Terbasket
‘When you laugh, all your sadness goes away’ comedy night in Vernon

Grade 4 to 7 students from Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School honour the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Thursday, Sept. 30, by singing the Beatles’ hit Blackbird in the Mi’kmaq language, put together by teacher and Inspire Kindess Productions studio founder Melissa Jacobs. (Contributed)
VIDEO: Coldstream students honour Truth and Reconciliation Day in song

A screenshot from a YouTube video posted on Sept. 27 of a man killing a cougar to protect his dog. (YouTube/MCQMX Moto for BC)
VIDEO: Kelowna man recounts watching man kill cougar with machete to protect his dog