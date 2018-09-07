VIDEO: 9th annual Kelowna food drive is coming to a door near you

Central Okanagan Community Food Bank volunteers are asking residents to fill their grocery bags

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank is kicking off another year of its door to door campaign.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive will be held from Sept. 11 to 15 across B.C. The volunteers are organized and ready to go…. the Food Bank is still in desperate need of the donations of Food to serve a growing population in our communities that require assistance.

For the ninth year, volunteers will be handing out bags at your doorstep. These grocery bags can be filled with goodies and will be collected at the end of the drive.

READ MORE: Plans in place for B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive next month

This year, the aim is to be last year’s numbers, which was 94,000 pounds of food, said Gordon Oliver, with the B.C. food drive.

The food bank serves 4,000 people each month.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.