Veterans served respect by Vernon restaurant

A local restaurant is serving up some respect for those who have fought for our freedoms.

Free soup and sandwiches are being offered to veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, at The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill.

“Remembrance Day is an important day for us to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served and continue to serve our country,” club owner Hussein Hollands said. “This is a small gesture to show our support and gratitude for Canada’s past and present armed forces.”

The Roster’s daily soup and sandwich special will be available for free to all veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces from 11 a.m. to close on Thursday. Proof of veteran or armed forces active-duty status is required: National Defence identification, certificate of service card, record of service card, Veterans Affairs Canada Health Identification Card, or Canadian Forces Appreciation Program Card.

