Vernon Winter Carnival scores record number of events

The 62nd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is less than three months away and events tickets are on sale this Friday, Dec. 3.
Vernon Winter Carnival – presented by Valley First – runs Feb. 4-13, 2022.
The goal for 2022 was to bring back beloved in-person events and introduce some new and exciting features to the festival.
“The response from the community has been overwhelming,” said Vernon Winter Carnival society chair Erik Olesen. “This is the most events we’ve ever had registered for Vernon Winter Carnival.”
More than 150 to be precise, held throughout the 10 days of Carnival, all of which will follow the most current health orders from the PHO.
“We are thrilled to see the return of many beloved Carnival traditions, such as the Snow Sculptures at Silver Star, the 50th Annual Coca-Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament, and the 61st Annual Carnival Parade, just to name a few,” Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx said. “We want to invite all community members to embrace winter and have Snow Much Fun this February.”
There are also 19 new events this year
Some event tickets including Sip & Savour (formerly Suds N Cider) and the Parka Party at Predator Ridge will not go on sale until indoor capacity limits have been lifted in the Interior Health region. Check vernonwintercarnival.com for COVID-19 related updates.
Event tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com/events by phone at 250-545-2236 or in person from the Vernon Winter Carnival Office 3401 -35th Ave.
