Author Amanda Quick will be at Vernon’s Towne Theatre to share her incredibly challenging story on Tuesday, April 18 (Contributed).

Author Amanda Quick will be at Vernon’s Towne Theatre to share her incredibly challenging story on Tuesday, April 18 (Contributed).

Vernon Towne Theatre hosting powerful book signing

Author Amanda Quick will be present for a live Q and A

The global crisis of human trafficking will be at the forefront at an upcoming event from the Vernon Towne Theatre.

The powerful book, The Sex Trafficker’s Wife: A Story of Truth, Faith & Trust in Self, will be discussed in a live interview with the author, Amanda Quick.

Taking place from the theatre, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Quick will take questions from the audience after a speech, along with a signing of her book. There will be victim resources and support available on site.

The book is a No. 1 bestseller on the New York Times and is a powerful memoir from Quick, who, as a mother of three, has lived through that horrific experience.

Recovering from unfathomable trauma, she is here now to share her story to spread awareness, support other victims, and teach everyone that the journey to healing is possible.

For more information, visit TheSexTraffickersWife.com.

READ MORE: Teacher turned author, Vernon woman hosting book signing

READ MORE: Vernon author’s fourth novel receives acclaim

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BooksTheaterVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Free Indigenous seminar on fire burning happening at Vernon museum

Just Posted

(Draven Heitt/ Submitted)
‘They have my back on and off the track’: Kelowna BMXer ready to race with new sponsor

(Black Press fie photo)
River Forecast Centre watching creek levels in Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenay regions

Retired West Kelowna fire captain Todd Moore. (West Kelowna Professional Firefighters/Facebook)
Longtime West Kelowna fire captain hangs up his hat

(Eva Hartmann/Interior Wildlife Rescue Society)
Kelowna’s downtown beaver on the mend