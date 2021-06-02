Vernon to celebrate sunshine with one-day modified festival

It won’t be like any other year — what is these days — but Downtown Vernon Association is gearing up to host Sunshine Day on June 19 offering residents a taste of festivals past.

Marketing and promotions coordinator Peter Kaz underscored that Sunshine Day will be modified, but it will still be a nod to its pre-pandemic self.

Bands, such as The Young’uns and Noble Crew, will take to the rooftops to perform for downtown visitors and shoppers while roaming entertainment will make a comeback on the streets.

“If we keep them moving,” Kaz said, “then crowds can’t form and that’s what we want.”

Kaz noted the roaming carollers and juggling elf were a huge hit at Christmas, so this was an easy decision.

New this year, a fashion show parade will see models from local clothing stores turn Main Street (30th Avenue) into their runway.

A March of Heroes will see people dressed in their favourite superhero, gaming or comic book character’s garb – nothing scary, though, and no weapons — walk from Vernon Jubilee Hospital to the rainbow crosswalk on 30th.

In honour of Father’s Day, June 19, it makes perfect sense to dust off the best dad jokes you can muster and try them at the DVA tent in the inaugural Dad Joke contest.

A sidewalk art contest will challenge children and adults to draw what love means to them and share it on social media with the hashtag #DowntownVernonLove.

All events will be directed by current public health orders and be appropriately physically distanced.

For more information, visit the Downtown Vernon Association’s website and Facebook page.

