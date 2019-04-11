Vernon RCMP seek car break-in stories

Police took to twitter April 11 hoping to hear from locals about their experiences and remind them how to keep vehicles safe.

Vernonites familiar with the popular local Facebook groups, Vernon Rant and Rave and Vernon Area & Community Forum have probably seen an influx of posts and warnings about car break-ins.

“Rant to whoever stole my husbands tool belt from his truck last night, whatcha gonna do with it??,” wrote Amy Lopienski Schlak Wednesday, April 10 to Vernon Rant and Rave.

“Car broken into on Alexis park drive window smashed radar detector and more stolen. Uniden R3 any info please contact me,” wrote Community forum member Skye Pierce on April 7.

There was also report of a break-in and theft from a vehicle on Silver Star Road on the weekend.

Vernon police are now looking for reports via twitter.

Has someone ever broken into your vehicle? We want to hear from you! If you answered yes, please comment below. How did it make you feel? What do you remember most about the experience? #9pmroutine #stopautocrime pic.twitter.com/QTu8mkxvU8 — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) April 11, 2019

“Has someone ever broken into your vehicle? We want to hear from you! If you answered yes, please comment below. How did it make you feel? What do you remember most about the experience?,” read Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in a tweet Thursday, April 11.

Police also took the opportunity to remind people to protect themselves from a break in by making a nightly habit to check on vehicles every night around 9 p.m., to make sure nothing is left in plain sight, remove all vehicles and personal items when you leave the car, and be sure to lock and secure vehicles.

