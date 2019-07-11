Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation to host annual charity golf tournament

People are encouraged to register now as the event is already two-thirds full

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Classic Golf Tournament swings into its 10th year at Predator Ridge Sunday, September 8.

The Paul Docksteader Foundation is the title sponsor of the tournament for the third year in a row.

“Golfing has a way of bringing people together, and in the case of this tournament, players and generous community sponsors unite for a common cause: the need for top quality health care right here at home,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation interim executive director.

The Charity Classic is already two-thirds full. People are encouraged to register now to secure your spot in the region’s premier golf tournament. The day includes a breakfast buffet, putting contest, morning shot gun start, a Vegas scramble and other activities on the Predator Course. Golfing will be followed by a gourmet dinner and live auction.

“North Okanagan residents are extremely generous, especially when it comes to health care. We appreciate the continued support of the Paul Docksteader Foundation and Predator Ridge Resort. We are also thrilled to have Team Construction Management join us this year as our platinum sponsor,”said Charity Classic Co-Chairs, Mark Kellock and Greg Mussenden.

“We are excited about the 10th anniversary of the Charity Classic and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with the players, sponsors, and the community.”

The Charity Classic has raised more than $1.7 million since 2010 and funds from the 2019 tournament will go towards surgical equipment at VJH.

To register, visit www.vjhfoundation.org or call 250-558-1362.

