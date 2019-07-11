Chris Carter, John Rose, Paul Docksteader, John Durrant at the VJH Foundation Charity Classic. (Contributed)

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation to host annual charity golf tournament

People are encouraged to register now as the event is already two-thirds full

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Classic Golf Tournament swings into its 10th year at Predator Ridge Sunday, September 8.

The Paul Docksteader Foundation is the title sponsor of the tournament for the third year in a row.

“Golfing has a way of bringing people together, and in the case of this tournament, players and generous community sponsors unite for a common cause: the need for top quality health care right here at home,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation interim executive director.

The Charity Classic is already two-thirds full. People are encouraged to register now to secure your spot in the region’s premier golf tournament. The day includes a breakfast buffet, putting contest, morning shot gun start, a Vegas scramble and other activities on the Predator Course. Golfing will be followed by a gourmet dinner and live auction.

“North Okanagan residents are extremely generous, especially when it comes to health care. We appreciate the continued support of the Paul Docksteader Foundation and Predator Ridge Resort. We are also thrilled to have Team Construction Management join us this year as our platinum sponsor,”said Charity Classic Co-Chairs, Mark Kellock and Greg Mussenden.

“We are excited about the 10th anniversary of the Charity Classic and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with the players, sponsors, and the community.”

The Charity Classic has raised more than $1.7 million since 2010 and funds from the 2019 tournament will go towards surgical equipment at VJH.

To register, visit www.vjhfoundation.org or call 250-558-1362.

Related: VJH Foundation announces 2019 Hospital Gala

Related: Charity golf gala benefits Vernon Jubilee Hospital

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Downtown Kelowna Block Party takes to the streets this Saturday
Next story
Casa Loma Community Association elects new board of directors

Just Posted

West Kelowna pot shops shipped off for provincial licenses

The City of West Kelowna have put the stamp of approval on 5 local non-medical cannabis retailers

Kelowna couple hospitalized during RV road trip in U.S.

A GoFundMe for Bruce and Donna Falkins has been started for their recovery

West Kelowna Warriors lead way at Westside Daze Parade

The Warriors will be collecting for the food bank and handing out free game tickets for donators

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada is predicting mainly sunny weather going into the weekend

The Italian Ambassador sips wine in West Kelowna

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri claims the wine from Ciao Bella reminds him of home

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

Funding allocated for engineering study at Summerland creek

Eneas Creek has been affected by flood waters

Vernon woman’s participation in Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Fines added to Salmon Arm’s panhandling bylaw to be used as last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

Summerland Arena crews installing ice for summer hockey camps

Increase in ice time bookings seen in recent years

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them

Rescued from the Interior, 15 kittens and five cats are now in the care of Victoria Humane Society

Most Read