Vernon Indigenous-led #LandBack discussion aids reconciliation efforts

A chance to learn from and connect with Indigenous peoples continues with the Museum of Archives of Vernon (MAV).

A discussion on the #LandBack movement takes place Thursday, March 17, with special guest Csetkwe Fortier, as part of the museum’s Learn + Connect series.

“We began this series in January as a means to explore colonial perspectives of history and discuss ways in which individuals and communities can have a greater impact with respect to reconciliation efforts,” program coordinator Amy Timleck said.

“The tremendous generosity of our Syilx partners and their willingness to engage in these discussions has been an incredibly important part of this series.”

Fortier, a multi-gifted artist with her roots in the Syilx (Okanagan) and Secwepemc (Shuswap) Nations, will discuss how Indigenous communities have been dispossessed from their ancestral lands and how #LandBack encompasses a wide range of concepts from restoration of land ownership to stewardship and protection.

Holding the responsibility and respect of being stamia (two spirit), a sqwuy (mother to sons), and a Traditional Knowledge Keeper, Csetkwe brings a unique perspective to a complex movement and offers insight into better understanding our collective responsibilities.

Learn + Connect is discussion-based series, open to all interested in learning more.

Registration for the free virtual event is available via Eventbrite.

IndigenousIndigenous reconcilliationThings to do