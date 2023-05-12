The Friends of Animals Vernon group has created signs meant to be coloured in, in an effort to raise awareness for #NoMowMay (Contributed).

The Friends of Animals Vernon group has created signs meant to be coloured in, in an effort to raise awareness for #NoMowMay (Contributed).

Vernon group pushing for No Mow May

The Friends of Animals Vernon is urging residents to refrain from using lawnmowers and keep dandelions blooming

As the warm sunny weather continues in early spring, you may be tempted to dust off that lawnmower and cut your grass for the first time this year, or again.

However, a grassroots local group is advising for a No Mow May.

Shasta Daisy, a director of the Friends of Animals group in Vernon, wants to educate the public on the negative impact lawnmowers have on the environment.

“Not only are lawnmowers a huge waste of energy,” she said, “it takes away an important nutrient for bees and pollinators.

“We can minimize this (the wasting of fossil fuels by a mower) by encouraging citizens to leave their gardens full of dandelions and let nature be. I strongly urge cities and people to either leave their gardens wild or to plant pollinator friendly gardens.”

According to Bee City USA, which has coined the term No Mow May, lawns provide little benefit to wildlife and are often harmful.

“The start of the growing season in the spring is a critical time for hungry, newly emerged native bees. By allowing it to grow longer, and letting flowers bloom, your lawn can provide nectar and pollen to help your bee neighbors thrive.”

Friends of Animals Vernon, which is a group for like-minded animal, tree, nature and wildlife lovers, has No Mow May signs available for children to colour and display.

For more information on the group, visit their Facebook page. If you would like to print out a sign, you can do so at this link.

READ MORE: Vernon ambles for Walk with your Doc event

READ MORE: Vernon rezoning application near heronry draws interest

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Animals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Salmon Arm culinary students picking up life skills in the kitchen

Just Posted

The Change Bandits will be on Pandosy St. in front of KGH on the Day of Giving, drumming up change from passing vehicles. (Submitted)
Kelowna hospital brings back Day of Giving to fund new MRI machine

The beach front properties highlighted on this map from Raven Road to 209 Saskatoon Road are no longer under an evacuation order as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Google Earth image)
Evacuation order lifted for some Okanagan beach front properties

22 players in total from three different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. 18 players from taken from the Okanagan. (@thewhl/Twitter)
18 Okanagan players selected in WHL draft

Vernon Search and Rescue crews rescued two people stranded up Whiteman Creek forest service road Thursday, May 11, 2023. (VSAR photo)
Pair saved from Okanagan flood zone