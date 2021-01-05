Grade 6 students at St. James were tasked with crafting biodomes that could support space travellers. (Isabella Lunde - Contributed)

Vernon Grade 6 class builds biodomes for Mars

Grade 6 correspondent covers winter science projects by St. James students

Special to the Morning Star by: Isabella Lunde, Grade 6 student

Is it really possible to make a biodome replica out of plastic wrap, duct tape and fans?

Cliona Kilarski’s Grade 6 class built giant biodomes on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in the gym of St. James School in Vernon.

What is Marsville?

Marsville is a project that Mrs. Kilarski has engaged her students in for the past two years while teaching a science unit inquiring about our solar system.

Students were asked to research a variety of topics that address meeting the needs of travellers in space.

Each group selected a different planet or moon and explored current and future technologies that included: food, freshwater, waste management, temperature control, recreation, atmosphere and transportation.

Students then applied their cooperative learning skills to problem solve by designing, then building a dome to showcase their presentations.

“Building domes for Marsville was very fun! It was good for team building too,” said Grade 6 student Madeleine Sakakibara.

Other classes in the school were invited to come and see the biodomes and learn about the research the students gathered about their planet or moon.

“It was a great experience to see the blown-up blobs and one student dressed up like a character from the game Among Us, ”said Declan Lunde, a Grade 4 student.

Since there is a hot lunch program at St. James School the students also got to eat their lunches in their domes.

After all the classes toured Marsville, the Grade 6 class turned off their fans and let their domes deflate.

“I really enjoyed Marsville. Everyone was having fun. Overall it was a great experience.” Katelyn Lutz, a Grade 6 participant, said during an interview after the event.

