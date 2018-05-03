Vernon gets unplugged, and plays

Annual event underway with loads of activities for kids, teens and even adults

In this digitally focused world, where even adults are glued to screens, it can be tough to get kids unplugged.

Whether it’s work, our social calendar, or even attempts to stay connected with loved ones, we are constantly on our phones, computers and tablets.

Even a chance to unwind at the end of the day usually involves a screen (watching TV, scrolling through social media, checking out YouTube videos).

But it is also vitally important that we do. Especially for our children.

How can we tell our kids they can’t watch TV for four hours when we spend the majority of my day staring at a screen? It might be considered work, but it’s still an unhealthy way of living.

We need to be good role models for our children and show them that there is more to life than staring at a screen. In fact, there’s a whole world out there to explore — if we could just put our phones down and enjoy it.

It’s our job as parents, teachers, leaders to show our children that. And what better time to do so than now? As there is no shortage of things to do with Unplug and Play Week underway in Vernon.

See related: Vernon Unplug and Play week is April 30-May 6

The schedule of events (which started April 29) includes dozens of free (or low cost) events for families. Toddlers can enjoy Fairy Tales and Tutus at Sodance Vernon Friday 2:30-3 and Saturday 11-11:30, teens can stretch out at Vernon Yoga Friday at 4 p.m., cast a line in Polson Pond for the Kids Fish Out Saturday and Sunday 9-4, check out the sun Sunday in Polson Park with the Royal Astronomy Society and get Unplugged at the Family Play Festival Sunday 1-4 p.m.

There’s plenty of reasons to get unplugged, today and every day.

