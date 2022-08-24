Vernon club pitches horseshoes provincials

The championships are taking place on Sept. 3 and 4 on Alexis Park Drive

The B.C. Horseshoe Pitching Championship is coming to Vernon on Labour Day weekend.

The tournament will be happening from Sept. 3-4 at the horseshoe pitch on Alexis Park Drive.

The Vernon Horseshoe Club will host the two-day event, in which there are three different categories of competition. The men’s division plays 40 feet apart while the men’s 65 and over and the women’s division plays 30 feet apart. Every participant will be placed into different classes with others of equal skill level.

The Vernon Horseshoe Club will host the B.C. Horseshoe Pitching Championships Sept. 3 and 4 at the club on Alexis Park Drive. (Contributed)

Any member of the B.C. Horseshoe Association who has participated in two sanctioned tournaments in the province can enter the championship.

The Vernon Horseshoe Club, founded in 1980, currently has 32 members, with the oldest in their 80s and the youngest being eight years old. Also included in the club is three generations of one family: George Stoddart (dad), Wesley Stoddart (son), and Demico Stoddart (grandson). The club is always looking for new members to join and give horseshoes a try.

Three generations of horseshoe pitchers in one family. Meet the Stoddarts of the Vernon Horseshoe Club: Father George (from left), grandson Demico and son Wesley. The Vernon Horseshoe Club will host the provincial championships Sept. 3 and 4 at the club on Alexis Park Drive. (Contributed)

