Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 11. (File photo) Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 11. (File photo)

Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 11. (File photo) Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 11. (File photo)

Treat yo’self at Dairy Queens across B.C.

August 11 is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen

Blizzards are in the forecast today.

Dairy Queen is holding its annual Miracle Treat Day, a fundraising event for the Childrens Miracle Network.

@kelownacapnews Miracle treat day at Dairy Queen. Proceeds from blizzards go to the Children's Miracle Network. Glenmore DQ hooked KCN uppp ✌️🍦 #icecream #blizzard #treat #kelowna ♬ Originalton – †

On Aug. 11, all proceeds from blizzards purchased will be donated to children’s hospitals. Donations are used to fund “critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research,” according to the company.

Children’s Miracle Network Canada is managed and operated by Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCharity and Donations

Previous story
‘Y’ in the Okanagan gets a name change
Next story
‘Everybody loves the otters’: Shuswap photographer enjoys sharing ‘what’s really going on’

Just Posted

(Michael Potestio/Kamloops This Week)
UPDATE: Body found in Kamloops river confirmed to be Vernon man

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Car collides with a pole in Lake Country

(Black Press Media stock photo)
Man found dead at park in Kelowna

(Black Press file photo)
Fire sparks near Monte Lake