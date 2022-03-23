Trash to treasure in Lake Country cleanup contest

Community Clean Up Month has taken place for 20 years

Spring is in the air and that means it’s time for spring cleaning.

April 1 marks the beginning of Community Clean Up Month in the District of Lake Country, and residents are encouraged to pick up debris around their neighbourhood.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is supporting the initiative by providing gloves and bags to those who need it.

There is an incentive to get cleaning – post a picture of your clean to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #RDCOcleanup22 to be entered into a draw for a $75 gift certificate.

Once the clean is complete, contact the RDCO Waste Reduction Office for collection.

