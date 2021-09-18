Theatre pro brings history to life at O’Keefe Ranch

Diane Llewellyn-Jones joined the O’Keefe Ranch as its guest experience coordinator in March 2021 bringing with her interactive storytelling. (Contributed)

Those who have visited the O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen this season may have noticed that history has really come to life, that’s in part because the ranch has welcomed its new guest experience coordinator.

Diane Llewelyn-Jones moved to the Okanagan in the fall of 2020, bringing with her a love of performing, not to mention a masters degree in Theatre from Toronto’s York University.

She joined the ranch’s ranks in March of this year and introduced live interactive storytelling.

“She counts herself lucky to have landed such a creative and supported position and to association with so many wonderful souls — including the guests who experience the ranch,” writes Sarah McLean, on behalf of Powerhouse Theatre.

The playwright, director, choreographer and vocalist owned her own company in Waterton Lakes National Park, nestled in the southernmost corner of western Alberta surrounded by mountains and lakes.

Llewelyn-Jones has directed more than 40 productions and taught musical theatre privately, hosts theatre camps and master classes throughout Alberta.

Llewelyn-Jones is joining the Powerhouse Theatre, too, as the director of the upcoming rendition of A Christmas Carol.

Auditions take place Sept. 21 and 22 at the Powerhouse from 7-9:30 p.m. For more info, visit powerhousetheatre.net.

The ranch is open weekends until Halloween from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit okeeferanch.ca.

