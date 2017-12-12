The Salvation Army shares Christmas

In need of toys this Christmas?
The Salvation Army can lend a hand.
The Sharing Christmas Food and Toy program offers toys and food for those in need over the holiday season.
Registration dates are Dec. 13 and 14 at the Kelowna Community Church at 1480 Sutherland Ave.
Call 250-765-3450 ext. 222 to book an appointment.
Bring a piece of government ID to the appointment or call the number above if you are unable.
