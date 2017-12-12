Ginger Goma, associate pastor at the Kelowna Community Church, sorts donations from the Tiny Tim Breakfast for The Salvation Army, Thursday morning. About 1,290 toys were donated to the non-profit. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

The Salvation Army shares Christmas

Kelowna - The Sharing Christmas campaign is available for those in need

In need of toys this Christmas?

The Salvation Army can lend a hand.

The Sharing Christmas Food and Toy program offers toys and food for those in need over the holiday season.

Related: 1,290 toys donated for Kelowna Christmas campaign

Registration dates are Dec. 13 and 14 at the Kelowna Community Church at 1480 Sutherland Ave.

Call 250-765-3450 ext. 222 to book an appointment.

Bring a piece of government ID to the appointment or call the number above if you are unable.

