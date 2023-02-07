Kelowna’s new snowblower machine has been named Snownado. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna’s new snowblower machine has been named Snownado. (City of Kelowna)

The public has spoken: Kelowna’s new snowblower gets its name

The winning name received 34 per cent of the vote

And the winner is… Snownado!

That’s the name of Kelowna’s newest mega snowblower.

The City of Kelowna asked the public to submit names for the snowblower back in early December and narrowed it down to the top 10 names on Jan. 24. For the last two weeks, the public voted on the 10 names. In total, they received more than 17,000 votes.

Snownado was the overwhelming winner with 34 per cent of the vote (nearly 6,000 votes).

The top 10 were:

  • Blizzard of Oz
  • Snownado
  • Snow Mercy
  • Betty Whiteout
  • Snowbe-gone Kenobi
  • S’no Problem
  • Buzz Iceclear
  • Snowasaurus
  • Flurious George
  • Blizzard Blaster

Sue Robinson is the winner of the contest for coming up with the name.

Snownado the snowblower weighs approximately 45,360 kilograms, can fill 500 trucks an hour, and launch snow clear over a house.

READ MORE: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued winter storm warning

READ MORE: Home prices fall across the Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

contestKelownaOkanaganSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coffee with a Cop extends cups to Vernon seniors
Next story
Turning a dream into reality: West Kelowna woman opens new coffee shop

Just Posted

Black Phoenix Tea Room is located at 2459 Main Street in West Kelowna. (Helen Ive/Facebook)
Turning a dream into reality: West Kelowna woman opens new coffee shop

The Wayne Gretzky-autographed Indianapolis Racers jersey that was stolen from Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)
Autographed Gretzky jersey grabbed from Kelowna sports shop

Kelowna’s new snowblower machine has been named Snownado. (City of Kelowna)
The public has spoken: Kelowna’s new snowblower gets its name

Dr. Albert de Villiers, the former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority, has been found guilty on two counts of child sex crimes. (Photo Submitted)
Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

Pop-up banner image