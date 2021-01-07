Jim Taylor

Jim Taylor

Taylor: All by myself on the ski trail

After Christmas, I went up the mountain for some cross-country skiing. By myself.

Between my wife’s death and COVID-19 isolation, I’ve spent a lot of time alone this past year.

There’s a difference between being lonely and being alone. Lonely is a state of mind; alone is a fact.

In the silence broken only by my skis swooshing along the tracks, I amused myself thinking of the benefits of being alone.

No negotiating about where to go, or when and where to meet.

No competition about who’s going to drive.

No disagreements over what to pack for lunch. No juggling of menus to suit someone else’s dietary needs.

No hurrying to keep up with someone younger and fitter.

No reason not to stop, to catch a breath, to take in the view…Or, in other settings, to pull off the road to read a historical marker, or to visit some natural wonder you’ve always rushed past before.

No need to phone anyone just because you’re running a little late.

And in a broader sense, no interruptions in the middle of a thought, a moment of meditation or of prayer.

You may have noticed, though, that I listed all those points as negatives. Because those benefits don’t outweigh the losses.

We, humans, are social animals. Evolutionary biologists now argue that the key factor in evolution is not survival of the most powerful or most ruthless, but the most cooperative.

That applies at all levels of life. From forests where trees nurture other trees. To single-celled creatures that clump together to share specialized functions. To elephants that form a living fortress to protect their young from predators.

And we humans are the most collaborative of creatures. Even if, for much of our history, we’ve done it only so that we could make war more efficiently. Against other humans. Or against nature.

Consider – whales talk. Their whistles and grunts can travel great distances in the ocean.

But there is no way that an Atlantic whale can help a Pacific whale find food, or extricate itself from a net.

But a doctor in Wuhan can assist a doctor in Wichita treat a COVID-19 patient. A faceless voice in India can help me fix a computer glitch in Canada. A rocket technician in Moscow can send an American astronaut to the international space station.

We are who we are because we work together. Physically. Mentally. Emotionally.

Whether we’re acting together on life’s stage, or performing a solo before an audience, we need each other. Would Mark Antony have delivered his famous “Friends! Romans! Countrymen!” speech to an empty plaza if everyone had stayed home to watch Netflix?

I write alone, true. I have to. But I write because, like Antony, I have an audience to write for.

Even the joy of skiing, for me, is not the skiing itself. Part of the pleasure is the conversation in someone’s car, there and back.

Sitting in the lodge, eating a sandwich together. Talking about which trails we took.

And did we see the rabbits, the coyote track, the sunlight turning a field of snow crystals into dancing diamonds…

Being alone offers some benefits, certainly.

But they’re no substitute for being together.

Jim Taylor lives in Lake Country.

rewrite@shaw.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second long-term care outbreak in South Okanagan community

Just Posted

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is a favourite with nordic skiers. With more than 100 kilometres of combined trails in Vernon, no wonder it’s considered one of BC’s best places for cross-country skiing! Photo courtesy Tourism Vernon.
Taylor: All by myself on the ski trail

After Christmas, I went up the mountain for some cross-country skiing. By… Continue reading

Opera singer Melina Schein is one of the artists featured in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Focus online series, premiering Thursday, Jan. 21. (VDPAC photo)
Vernon stage puts live music in focus

Performing Arts Centre spotlights online series with Okanagan artists

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Collision slows traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill

The two-vehicle crash took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday

Vernon’s Heritage Square, operated by Kaigo Senior Living Group. (Laryn Gilmour - Black Press Media)
Vernon care home experiences second COVID-19 death

‘We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Interior Health’

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Big horn sheep licking the salt on the roads on Highway 97 in Olalla. Ministry of Transportation has placed salt stations above the highway to deter this from happening. (Fred Allison Facebook)
VIDEO: Bighorn sheep find road salt irresistible in the Okanagan

Salt lick stations, fencing and dog hair used to deter the sheep from licking roads

Cpl. Andrew Harnett from the Canadian Armed Forces’ military police gives a briefing to cadets on their arrival at Vernon Cadet Training Centre in 2007. Harnett, a sergeant with the Calgary Police Department, was killed on-duty New Year’s Eve. (Francois Arseneault Photo)
Calgary cop killed on-duty has Vernon Army Camp connection

Sgt. Andrew Harnett worked for military police at summer training centre in 2007 and 2008

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Country music artist Aaron Goodvin is one of the performers in the Sakamoto Agency’s 100 Homes: Concert Connections series. (Contributed)
Music promoter arranges concerts for care homes

Sakamoto Agency organizing series of free pre-recorded concerts for care homes across Canada

An apartment is proposed for the corner of Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard. (City map)
Apartment proposed for North Okanagan lots

Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard could also see a roundabout in the future

Most Read