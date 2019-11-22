Support sought for senior dog at SPCA in North Okanagan

Teki came in underweight, had surgery to remove two painful lumps and dental work

Teki underwent surgery and now the Vernon SPCA is looking for help to cover her care costs. (SPCA photo)

The BC SPCA’s Vernon & District Branch is seeking the public’s help to cover medical costs for a loveable senior dog named Teki.

Teki had surgery to remove two painful lumps and received treatment for her severe dental disease. At almost 13 years old, Teki arrived in SPCA care underweight but has been slowly gaining weight and recovering her strength.

“Teki loves people and gets along well with other dogs. She is a very laid-back girl who loves nothing more than to fall asleep on the couch in front of a warm fire,” said SPCA Vernon manager Chelsea Taylor.

Her estimated cost of care is $1,690.

“We need to raise funds for Teki and the many other senior animals that end up in shelters in their twilight years,” said Taylor. “Teki is such a sweetie and deserves an awesome retirement home.”

Staff are hopeful that Teki will be able to spend the holidays in her new forever home and she is currently available for adoption.

If you can help Teki and other animals in need at the Vernon & District SPCA, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 4800 Haney Rd., or call 250-549-7279.

Brendan Shykora