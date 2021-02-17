The the J.R. Campbell home in Summerland has been selected as the community’s heritage building for 2021. (Contributed)

Summerland’s Campbell house recognized for heritage value

Former mayor was also named Summerland’s 1955 Citizen of the Year

To mark heritage week, Summerland has recognized a heritage building, site and tree.

The community has observed B.C. Heritage Week in this way each year since 1987.

This year, members of Summerland’s Okanagan Historical Society chose the J.R. Campbell home as its heritage building. This home is located just south of Granny’s Fruit Stand on Highway 97.

READ ALSO: Historic house was home to two Summerland mayors

READ ALSO: Summerland was once most prosperous community in the Okanagan Valley

John Robinson Campbell (1873-1971), always known as J.R., and his wife Addie (1876-1954) completed construction of their new home in the summer of 1907.

His contributions to Summerland were significant. He served more than 20 years on municipal council as mayor and as councillor, at a time when the water system was improved.

He was chair of the school board and served on the boards of the Agricultural Society (Fall Fair), fire department, board of trade and the hospital society.

He also served as the district’s building inspector.

As a building contractor, he built seven homes as well as the Elliott store on Main Street. In 1955, Summerland honoured him by awarding him the Citizen of the Year for his contributions to our town.

For this year’s heritage site, the society chose Shaughnessy’s Springs in Summerland’s Lowertown.

Today, the springs provide water to the Summerland fish hatchery. The temperature and chemistry of the spring water is perfect for raising trout. This hatchery is the oldest continuously running trout hatchery in British Columbia.

Prior to the hatchery, the flow of spring water was used to generate electricity.

The Electric Light Plant became operational in 1905. Summerland was the first municipality to do so in the Okanagan Valley. The spring water also provided domestic use during the early days of Summerland.

This year’s selected heritage tree is the large weeping willow tree located close to the playground in Memorial Park. Weeping willows often grow in areas of abundant groundwater. Aeneas Creek has a history of changing location over time, and the creek, at one time, was in that area.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A weeping willow tree in Memorial Park has been designated as Summerland’s heritage tree for 2021. (Contributed)

Shaughnessy’s Springs has been selected as Summerland’s heritage site for 2021. The springs provides water for the Summerland fish hatchery. (Contributed)

Previous story
Revelstoke mom vying to be next Inked magazine model
Next story
Penticton man uses arena billboard to make proposal of a lifetime

Just Posted

The Kitimat RCMP responded to false alarms, an apartment fire and more between Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Loaded gun, drugs seized after truck stolen from Vernon

Two arrested in early morning incident Wednesday

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie denies rape allegation

Chad Lincoln Vance took the stand during the second day of his sexual assault trial Wednesday

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Bring artisans back to Vernon markets: City councillor

Scott Anderson to make motion to write province requesting non-food vendors be allowed to return

The washrooms under construction on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream were vandalized overnight Monday, Feb. 15. (Regional District of North Okanagan photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

Coldstream washrooms spray painted while under construction

Vernon Paralympic wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet (centre) offers some tips on how to make the historic Towne Cinema more accessible to Okanagan Screen Arts Society members Scott John (Left) and Susan Hodgson. (Photo contribued)
Decorated Vernon wheelchair curler ramps up accessibility conversations

Paralympian athlete Sonja Gaudet offers advice to Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sunnybank care home in Oliver. (File photo)
Final South Okanagan care home outbreak declared over

There were 38 infected and six lives lost during the COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Centre

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Help from Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter was instrumental in rescuing two sledders from Owlhead Mountain on Feb. 17. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Helicopter used to rescue sledders who spent cold night on mountain near Sicamous

SAR volunteers from Vernon and the Shuswap as well as the sledders equipment helped the rescue

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

A Kelowna resident found several hollow frozen structures as pictured in Mill Creek Regional Park. (Scott)
Kelowna resident finds ‘ice volcanoes’ at regional park

The frozen structures are likely made out of frozen creek water, Environment Canada said

Most Read