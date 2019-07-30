ELECTRIC VEHICLES Susan Norie and Grant Evans show their electric vehicles. On Saturday, Aug. 24, electric vehicle owners will have their vehicles on display at the Summerland Electric Vehicle Tailgate to answer questions and provide information. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland to showcase electric vehicles

Vehicle owners will show cars, answer questions and provide rides

Electric vehicle owners will show their cars and answer questions at a public event in Summerland later this month.

The Summerland Electric Vehicle Tailgate will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summerland Secondary School parking lot.

Vehicles including a Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt will be on display, and owners will offer rides to those who are interested.

Grant Evans, an electric vehicle owner and one of the event organizers, said 10 to 20 vehicles are expected at the event.

While the majority of vehicles on the roads are still powered by internal combustion engines, Evans said electric vehicles are gaining in popularity.

READ ALSO: Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

READ ALSO: Electric cars gaining popularity in Okanagan

“They’re not as much of a novelty as they were,” he said of electric vehicles.

Susan Norie, another electric vehicle owner and event organizer, said Summerland has an unusually high number of electric vehicles compared with other communities in the region.

Summerland also has several charging stations in the downtown area. These are located on Kelly Avenue near Memorial Park, at the municipal offices on Henry Avenue and in the parking lot on Victoria Road North.

READ ALSO: Okanagan city leading the charge on electric vehicle use

The event organizers believe showing people electric vehicles and answering questions will help those interested in purchasing a vehicle.

Norie said electric vehicles today can travel much further than earlier electric vehicles.

Fast charging stations, available in some communities, allow electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles in a matter of minutes.

Summerland has Level 2 stations, which require longer times for the vehicles to charge.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

Just Posted

Illegal drugs and weapons seized by West Kelowna RCMP

Three West Kelowna residents face potential drug-related charges

Top upcoming events: plan your B.C. Day long weekend in Kelowna!

Another long weekend is coming up… finally!

YouTube comedy star comes to Kelowna

Wes Barker will perform on September 20

Syilx art exhibition coming to Lake Country

Atklokem will run through late summer

Kelowna City Hall shuts down for B.C. Day festivities

City civic centers close early for Monday’s holiday

Kelowna’s ELLA Tower hits a construction milestone

Mission Group held a celebration to mark the completion of the building’s concrete structure

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Downtown Okanagan cougar sighting unconfirmed, “unlikely”

Conservation officer says the animal spotted was not likely a cougar

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Endurance athletes to participate in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day event will be held in South Okanagan and Similkameen

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Body found on Okanagan Lake confirmed to be missing kayaker

Colin Palmer, 41, was last heard from when he took his kayak out on Okanagan Lake on July 13

Most Read