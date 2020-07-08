Summerland subdivision was developed in 1912

Victoria Gardens was created by Summerland pioneer couple

One of the earliest subdivisions in Summerland was Victoria Gardens.

It was located on the lands surrounding Julia Street.

Millie and Thomas Marcham created the subdivision in 1912. This four-hectare property was divided into 33 building lots.

READ ALSO: Barclay’s ranch is site of present-day Summerland

READ ALSO: Summerland railway bridge was constructed in 1913

The Marchams were among Summerland’s earliest pioneers, acquiring property in Upper Trout Creek (west of Summerland) in 1901, prior to the founding of Summerland.

The community of Summerland was founded in August, 1902 when Sir Thomas Shaughnessy and his company, The Summerland Syndicate, purchased George Barclay’s Trout Creek Ranch. The company also purchased some government land.

Summerland was incorporated in 1906. The date on the municipal seal is Dec. 21, 1906.

The first election was held Jan. 14, 1907. A total of five candidates ran, and all were elected by acclamation.

