Summerland resident marks 105th birthday

Ellie Pattison, living at Summerland Seniors Village on Atkinson Road, celebrated her 105th birthday on June 24.

Born in Rainy River District, Ontario and growing up on the now heritage Niskala farm, she worked for a number of years as a caregiver helping seniors in their home.

Pattison has been a Summerland resident since 1995. She loves playing Scrabble with her resident friend Lois who also just had a birthday.

Pattison keeps in touch with immediate family by texting on her iPhone her son gave her.

