Summerland reflexologist participates in record-breaking effort

Denise DeLeeuw of Summerland was one of 50 reflexologists who attempted to set a world record in Halifax recently.

A reflexologist from Summerland is one of 50 from Canada vying for a Guinness world record.

On April 26. Denise DeLeeuw, a registered Canadian reflexology therapist was in Halifax for Reflexology Association of Canada convention.

At the convention, 50 reflexologists performed treatments on 50 people in an attempt to set a world record for the most people giving reflexology treatments at one time.

Reflexology is a treatment using the application of pressure on the foot, ear or hand to relieve tension, improve blood circulation and support the body’s efforts to function normally.

The existing record was 37 people at South Devon College in the United Kingdom on June 19, 2006.

DeLeeuw said the event took place at the Hotel Halifax and was carefully scrutinized.

While she knew the record attempt was significant, she did not realize its full impact until she and other reflexologists were in the conference room at the hotel, where RCMP officers were also stationed.

“This is a big deal. This is very official,” she recalled.

Before this event is declared an official record, it must first be verified by Guinness, a process expected to take 20 weeks.

