HERITAGE BUILDINGS This photograph, taken from Giant’s Head Mountain, shows what is now Victoria Road and Main Street. Buildings pictured include the Barclay Ranch House at left, Reeve Robert Johnston’s home. the Baptist Church and the Alex Steven home. In the upper left is Major Hutton’s home, named Bredon Hill. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

Homes have had long history

This photograph was taken from Giant’s Head Mountain, showing Victoria Road and Main Street.

From the left on Victoria Road is the Barclay Ranch House (today painted yellow,) Reeve Robert Johnston’s home, the Baptist Church and the Alex Steven home at the end of Main Street.

In the upper left is Major Hutton’s home, named Bredon Hill.

READ ALSO: Barclay once owned Trout Creek Ranch in Summerland

READ ALSO: Barclay was a Summerland pioneer

These heritage buildings still exist, with the exception of the Baptist Church.

The Barclay Ranch House, on Victoria Road South, is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland.

It was built by David Lloyd-Jones in 18880. George Barclay bought the ranch in 1890 and before 1897, he moved the house to its present site.

Canadian Pacific Railway president Thomas Shaughnessy later purchased the Barclay Ranch in 1902.

In 1903, James Ritchie acquired the building.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

HERITAGE HOUSE The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Previous story
Okanagan’s Round Lake Treatment Centre celebrates 40 years of battling substance abuse

Just Posted

Kelowna sports galore through Labour Day weekend

Sports fans throughout the city have plenty to chose from this weekend

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

Okanagan paddle race begins

Competition sees paddlers stroke length of Okanagan Lake from Vernon to Penticton

SUV nearly crashes through West Kelowna home

The car went crashing through a fence just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night

UBC Okanagan Heat host two undefeated rivals in weekend battles

The Heat take on UVic Vikes and UBC Thunderbirds

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Sept. 23

B.C. wildfire service discovers fire southeast of Sicamous

The morning after a thunderstorm rolled through the region, one small fire has been found.

B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Gift to U.S.-based construction unions keeps on giving

EDITORIAL: Disappointing comments

Caustic online retorts happen far too frequently

Okanagan’s Round Lake Treatment Centre celebrates 40 years of battling substance abuse

More than 12,000 people to date have come to the centre for addictions treatment

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Most Read