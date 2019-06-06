AT BAT Makena Thompson of the Bench Warmers slo-pitch team hits the ball during a game at the Dale Meadows Sports Complex. The slo-pitch tournament attracted teams from Summerland and the South Okanagan.

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

It was a celebration of sport, fitness and activity as thousands of people attended the 37th annual Summerland Action Festival on the weekend.

The weekend festival, held annually, since 1982, included plenty of live entertainment, a parade on Saturday, a slo-pitch tournament and the Giant’s Head Run.

FESTIVAL CROWD Thousands were in Memorial Park on Friday evening to hear live entertainment from the bandshell. The festival had entertainment Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

DANCING Members of the Summerland School of Dance showed various dance moves during the Action Festival Parade on Saturday morning.

CELEBRATING RHYTHM Nancy McConkey performs on the shaker during a drumming demonstration in Memorial Park.

PARADE FLOAT The Garnett Valley Gang’s parade float was one of many in the Action Festival parade on Saturday.

FACE PAINTING Bree Young, right, paints a design on the face of two-year-old Catalina Vander Helm. The Action Festival featured plenty of events and activities for children.

SLO-PITCH ACTION Graham Roberge of Summerland’s G. Little Safety Squad slo-pitch team pitches during a game in the Action Festival tournament. Teams from Summerland and the South Okanagan participated in the weekend tournament.

ON THE RUN Hundreds of runners, some dressed in 1980s costumes, participated in the Giant’s Head Run on Saturday afternoon. The five- and 10-kilometre run has been a part of the Summerland Action Festival since 1982.

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

