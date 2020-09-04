Summer coming to a close at SilverStar

This year there aren’t any such large gatherings as pictured here in this 1994 photo of SilverStar.
But within the trees, the dirt continues to be kicked up as the bike park is open until Sept. 7.
Plus the resort has hiking trails, Gondola rides (last day Sept. 6), the Gnome Roam and more.
But riders have a few more chances to take to the trails: bonus weekends Sept. 12 and 13 and Sept. 19 and 20 (Comet only).
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.