(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)

Students share their experience at Kelowna Primary Winter Festival powwow

Grade 3 students in Kelowna gathered to celebrate the Winter Festival

Grade three students from Central Okanagan Public Schools celebrated the Primary Winter Festival over the past week.

On Friday Jan. 13, Capital News was invited to observe the festivities and speak to students learning about Indigenous culture at Central Okanagan Elementary School.

Students started the day by playing with parts of nature like pieces of wood and stones, to create stories. Students then participated in a powwow where they danced, played in drum circles, and learned about regalia and traditional stories.

Many students said that this was their first time at a powwow, and were excited to share their experiences. For some, their favourite part of the day was the dancing and drumming, while others had fun making memories with their friends and eating pizza.

Jill Setah, owner of First Nations Fashions, made many of the regalia that were displayed and danced in at the powwow. She uses fashion to help people reconnect with Indigenous culture.

READ MORE: From rivers to the runway: Kelowna woman reclaiming Indigenous heritage with fashion

