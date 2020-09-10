(Left to right) Neil, Noel and Nori Wentworth hold the grand total cheque from 13 years of proceeds from their student concerts. (Contributed)

Student rock concerts raise $250K for Kelowna General Hospital

Over the past 13 years, Wentworth Music students have been rocking for a cause

Rock and roll may not pay the bills for most, but it has certainly benefitted the Kelowna General Hospital.

Since 2008, Wentworth Music, Interior Savings and K96.3 Kelowna’s Classic Rock have raised over $250,000 for the Kelowna General Hospital — all thanks to Wentworth Music students’ rock concerts.

“To know that we’ve made an impact like this through music is the most amazing feeling in the world,” said Noel Wentworth, vice president of education at Wentworth Music. “I’m so grateful for the support everyone has shown us over the years.”

Over the last 13 years, proceeds have gone towards local projects, including the creation of the Foundry to help youth with mental health and the construction of JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for families with youth undergoing treatment at the Kelowna General Hospital.

The majority of funds, however, have gone to the hospital’s pediatric ward.

“To see the sacrifice and support parents give their children in a time of need is life-changing,” said Wentworth.

Cash raised from the most recent concert resulted in several new sleeper chairs to be put in patients’ rooms, providing a solution for parents to be at their child’s side through the night instead of potentially having to sleep on a stretcher.

Despite the pandemic not allowing for the sizeable in-person concerts to go ahead in the near future, Wentworth said the shop is brainstorming some ideas to keep the tradition alive.

“Streaming live or prerecorded footage of our students performing in groups may be the solution moving forward,” Wentworth suggested. “Like everything, you just have to find ways to remove the obstacles.”

