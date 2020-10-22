Soup sale helps benefit YMCA of the Okanagan

Missionwood Retirement Resort raised $3,734 for the Strong Kids campaign

It’s soup season and Missionwood Retirement Resort took advantage of the change in weather to raise funds for the YMCA of the Okanagan’s Strong Kids campaign.

The resort usually holds a Gift of Giving Turkey Luncheon in December hosting more than 330 people, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to social distance, Missionwood decided they wouldn’t give up but instead make some adjustments.

On Oct. 7, a safe drive-thru soup pick-up was held raising $3,734 for the YMCA.

Corinne Ginther, Missionwood Marketing Director, said the YMCA has been due to the pandemic and the resort wanted to come up with a safe and innovative way to support the charity this year.

“Our Chef Chad made hundreds of one-litre containers of homemade turkey and pumpkin soup, which were pre-ordered by our residents and the community and picked-up without people even getting out of their car,” she said.

Since 2014, the team at Missionwood Retirement Resort has raised more than $31,000.

Over 20,000 children and youth participate annually in YMCA child care, camp, youth leadership and health programs.

READ MORE: Cat stuck in tree for two days saved by Shuswap firefighters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

YMCA