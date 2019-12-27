Image: Silver Star Ski Resort

Skiers celebrate new snow on Okanagan mountains

Big White Ski Resort saw 19 cm of snow in the last 12 hours

The Okanagan Valley woke up to a dusting of snow, Friday morning.

However at the region’s ski hills there was a little more to celebrate as mountains received a late Christmas present from the snow gods.

Just outside of Vernon, Silver Star Mountain Resort received 7 cm of snow in the last 12 hours for a total of 28 cm in the last seven days.

There is an alpine base of 152 cm currently at the hill.

While those headed up to Big White Ski Resort will rejoice in almost 20 cm of snow. In the last 12 hours 19 cm of the white stuff fell on the mountain for a total alpine base of 151 cm.

The hill received 37 cm of new snow in the last seven days.

To the South just outside Penticton, about 3 cm of new snow fell at Apex Mountain Resort for a total alpine base of 108 cm.

About 3 cm of snow fell over the last seven days on the mountain.

Neighbouring mountain Baldy Resort saw even more snow than Apex with 7 cm of new snow falling in the last 12 hours for a total alpine base of 78 cm.

