Shredding it up for Lake Country Lions

If you have a pile of confidential or personal documents you aren’t sure how to dispose of, you’re in luck this weekend.
The Lions Club is hosting a Community Shred Day on Oct. 1.
Shredding will happen on-site courtesy of Interior Mobile Shredding at the Winfield Memorial Hall.
Shredding is by donation or $5 per box.
All proceeds from the day will support the Lake Country – Winfield Lions Community Fund.
Get rid of those confidential papers Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
