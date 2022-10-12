The Great Closet Cleanout runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Shop ‘til you drop, Kelowna closet cleanout returns

The event will support the Bridge Youth Recovery House

The Fall Great Closet Cleanout is back!

On Oct. 23, over 40 tables will fill the Laurel Packinghouse with women’s shoes, clothes, and accessories for purchase.

The cleanout is supporting the Bridge Youth Recovery House by donating a portion of the proceeds.

“We continue to support local charities with our series of Closet Cleanout events,” said Event Producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown. “We are pleased to continue to support The Bridge Youth Recovery House with a financial donation and Mamas for Mamas with all leftover donated clothing.”

The first 100 women through the doors when the sale opens at 11 a.m. will receive a reusable gift bag.

All attendees will have the chance to win a door prize.

Learn more about the event online.

