On Feb. 6, donations were presented by Canadian Tire Penticton to representatives of each school. (Submitted)

Schools in South Okanagan receive much-needed donations

Thanks to the generosity of South Okanagan residents, much needed kitchen items have found their way to schools in the area.

Through a successful Toys for Tots to Teens campaign, Canadian Tire was able to support the breakfast and lunch programs at 10 local schools. School District 67 worked alongside the sports retailer to fulfill the wish lists supplied by each of the schools.

Items include chest freezers, pots and pans, microwaves, toasters, coffee machines, electric grills, utensil sets, mixers and more.

On Feb. 6, donations were presented by Canadian Tire Penticton to representatives of each school. Schools that received donations include Penticton Secondary, Skaha Lake Middle School, as well Queens Park, Carmi, Parkway, Columbia, Kaleden, Giant’s Head and West Bench elementary schools, as well as the District Alternate Program.

The School District thanked Canadian Tire for their support in feeding their students.

READ MORE: Epic snowfall at Apex Mountain sets records

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Discussions focus on preserving heritage cabin in Summerland

Just Posted

Okanagan and Similkameen regions have lost 90% of wetlands since 1800: board

Board said urban development and agriculture are reasons for wetland loss

Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

The Owls will look to beat their 5th place finish at last year’s tournament starting Thursday night

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

Rockets host WHL’s best as Winterhawks visit for double-header

Kelowna hosts Portland Friday night, the 3rd best team in the Canadian Hockey League

Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler

Kelowna’s Jump2It hosted a fundraiser for Elara Isagawa

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

Schools in South Okanagan receive much-needed donations

Thanks to the generosity of South Okanagan residents, much needed kitchen items… Continue reading

Epic snowfall at Apex Mountain sets records

Apex has received more snow than any mountain in North America in last 48 hours.

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Quality of life; priceless for South Okanagan couple

An elder couple from Oliver are enjoying their lives again after stem cell therapy

Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp

Four truck loads of spoiled food, clothes, other items taken to dump or metal recycling centre

EDITORIAL: Black History Month stamp a reminder that there’s more to the story

A Canada Post stamp for Black History Month represents inadequate understanding of Canada’s past

Most Read