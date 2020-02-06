Schools in South Okanagan receive much-needed donations

On Feb. 6, donations were presented by Canadian Tire Penticton to representatives of each school. (Submitted)

Thanks to the generosity of South Okanagan residents, much needed kitchen items have found their way to schools in the area.

Through a successful Toys for Tots to Teens campaign, Canadian Tire was able to support the breakfast and lunch programs at 10 local schools. School District 67 worked alongside the sports retailer to fulfill the wish lists supplied by each of the schools.

Items include chest freezers, pots and pans, microwaves, toasters, coffee machines, electric grills, utensil sets, mixers and more.

On Feb. 6, donations were presented by Canadian Tire Penticton to representatives of each school. Schools that received donations include Penticton Secondary, Skaha Lake Middle School, as well Queens Park, Carmi, Parkway, Columbia, Kaleden, Giant’s Head and West Bench elementary schools, as well as the District Alternate Program.

The School District thanked Canadian Tire for their support in feeding their students.

READ MORE: Epic snowfall at Apex Mountain sets records

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.