Staff at Save-On-Foods in Cranbrook demonstrate proper social distance techniques. Barry Coulter photo

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

Save-On-Foods and Western Family are teaming up to raise money for local food banks.

From June 11 to 17, 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold at Save-On-Foods will be donated.

READ MORE: Revelstoke tree planters raise funds for food bank

The initiative is part of the third annual Share it Forward campaign. Save-On-Foods is aiming to donate $300,000 to food banks across the country. The company said the funds will stay in the communities where they were raised.

“With more Western Canadians relying on food banks during this crisis, it’s absolutely critical that we do our part to come together to support our neighbours,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones in a news release. “The work our food bank partners do for their communities is so important, especially now. I am so proud of the results of our last two Share It Forward events and I can’t wait to see what we can do this year.”

Food banks across Canada are reporting a surging demand in recent months. For example, the food bank in Revelstoke said they are seeing triple the amount of clients since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

Save-On-Foods has 109 store locations across B.C and Western Family produces more than 2,800 food products.

