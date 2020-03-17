Sally Ann closes North Okanagan thrift stores

A couple of local thrift stores are shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In consultation with The Salvation Army’s territorial headquarters, it has been determined that both of Vernon’s Salvation Army Thrift Stores will be closed for a two-week period , commencing March 18 .

However, at this time, the Salvation Army will continue to accept donations at the Thrift Store located at 5400 24th St. Donations can be made Monday through Friday, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be no receiving of donations at the 29th Street location.

This will be under continual assessment and the closure may be extended if circumstances necessitate this action.

“This decision has been made in order to ensure the health and safety of our staff and our community, and we are hopeful that full services will resume soon,” said Lieut. Stefan Reid.

“We want to assure you of The Salvation Army’s commitment to continue to support our community during these days,” said Reid.

The Food Bank remains open to provide food hampers by appointment, which can be booked by calling 250-549-4111. Do not hesitate to reach out to The Salvation Army House of Hope for practical assistance and emotional care.

“Although these are days of change and uncertainty, we continue to trust and hope in the love and presence of God,” said Reid.

