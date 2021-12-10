Restaurant dishes up kindness for two Vernon causes

The Roster is serving up support for two local charities by donating $5 from every entree for the month of December. (Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill photo)

The holidays are a season for giving and that is something The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill is on a quest to do this year.

The second annual Dish Out the Kindness is a month-long fundraising initiative in December to support two local charities.

The Salvation Army – House of Hope and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon will benefit from $5 donated from Roster for every regular-price entree purchased in the month of December. The Roster will also be donating $5 of all gift certificate purchases of $50 or more. With a goal of raising $6,000, the funds will be evenly split between the two charities.

“The pandemic has certainly had its toll on our community and these are just two organizations that need our help more than ever,” said Roster owner Hussein Hollands. “The Salvation Army does so much for our most vulnerable citizens, including operating the food bank and we know the need in our community has never been greater. Equally saddening is mental health has suffered greatly with higher mental health challenges in our community than we’ve seen before.”

Over the past 60 years, CMHA Vernon, a charitable organization, has committed to making mental health possible for all, serving the needs of our community through various services and resources.

“We know that people living with mental health challenges can thrive in our communities if given the right resources: housing, support services, employment, and education opportunities,” said Nicole Zelez with CMHA Vernon. “We are so incredibly grateful to The Roster for organizing this initiative.”

Serving the community of Vernon and surrounding area for 115 years, The Salvation Army supports families and individuals with food, clothing, Christmas assistance and emotional and spiritual care through its food bank, family services and thrift store.

“We count it a privilege to serve and provide assistance to all those in need. Our organization relies on the generosity of the community to provide the numerous resources and services we do,” Salvation Army’s Vernon Corps Officer Jen Thompson said. “We are thankful for the support and are thrilled to receive The Roster’s help in this great time of need.”

Last year The Roster’s fundraiser raised $5,000 for The Upper Room Mission and the Starfish Kids’ Pack Program.

“Giving back to the local community has been one of The Roster’s mandates and key areas of focus the past couple of years,” said Hollands. “We plan to carry on this fundraiser and other community-focused initiatives for years to come.”

