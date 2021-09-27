Many communities across B.C. have seen disc golf courses built over the last 10 years, including Vernon (pictured), Mission and Vancouver. File photo

Repairs close tee boxes at Vernon disc golf course

New concrete pads poured last week close tee boxes for seven days

The tee boxes are temporarily closed and fenced off at a Vernon disc golf course.

City crews poured concrete pads for the tee boxes at the Lakers Disc Golf Course after the granular material became unsafe due to more usage.

The concrete pads replace the previous materials. They were poured on Sept. 23 and require seven days to cure.

The City of Vernon Parks Department has installed fencing around the boxes which will be removed Sept. 30.

The city asks the public to respect the closure until these fences are removed and the concrete has cured.

