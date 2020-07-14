Rare comet NEOWISE and aurora lights captured in Okanagan

The image was captured over Big Horn Lake near Kelowna with a Pixel 4XL android phone

A local astrophotographer captured a rare sight only some would be lucky enough to see.

Comet NEOWISE lit up the Northern Hemisphere accompanied by mystifying Aurora Borealis lights on July 14, close to Big Horn Lake near Kelowna. The image of the comet was uploaded to a space enthusiast Twitter account, allowing everyone to bask in its unworldly beauty.

Neowise with aurora over Big Horn Lake near Kelowna BC Canada pic.twitter.com/vCuAeYsq0t — Space Porn (@redditSpacePorn) July 14, 2020

The bright comet NEOWISE, officially known as C/2020 F3, won’t pass Earth again for another 6,800 years according to the International Dark-Sky Association.

Astronomers are predicting that if NEOWISE continues to hold together, it will be visible in the morning sky until approximately July 16. Scientific research explains that comets are known to be unpredictable and will easily fall apart due to the warmth within the earth’s atmosphere, so keep your eye out, you still may catch a glimpse.

