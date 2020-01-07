Raccoons cause a ruckus on Penticton man’s roof

These raccoons are determined to bring roof-top bars to Penticton

A Penticton man woke with a start about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning by a pair of late-night reveling raccoons on his roof.

Frustrated by his startled slumber, he proceeded to shut the party down, but not before hilariously recording and narrating the encounter.

Check out the video below.

After haphazardly fleeing the scene, the raccoons reportedly kept the party going in an unkown location. Sources say, Guilderson is not considering opening a roof-top bar any time in the near future, despite the clear demand.

