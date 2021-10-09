Popular parenting class returns to Vernon

Love and Logic Way class to start up later this month

For parents hoping to put an end to back-chat and start a stronger relationship with their children, a popular parenting course is returning to Vernon for its 13th session.

St. John’s Lutheran Church presents Parenting the Love and Logic Way, a six-week course facilitated by Joel Haberstock that uses practical tools and techniques to help adults achieve respectful, healthy relationships with their children while helping to prepare their kids for the real world.

Over the years more than 365 Vernon families have enrolled in the course, which teaches parents how to set limits with their kids “without waging war,” avoid power struggles, guide kids towards solving their own problems and more.

Aaron Deans and Laisha Rosnau took part in the program as a couple in 2018. Both say the seminars helped instil mutual respect and empathy in their family.

“The thing that comes up again and again in Love and Logic is empathy,” said Deans. “Empathy has become the cornerstone of how we try to approach nearly everything as a family.”

“Being reminded that mistakes are learning opportunities, questions are more powerful than statements, empathy teaches empathy – these things affect more than parenting,” said Rosnau. “The concepts in Love and Logic are important in any relationship, really.”

In operation since 1977, the Love and Logic Institute’s stated goal is to make parenting and teaching fun and rewarding, rather than stressful and chaotic.

The classes will run Wednesdays from Oct. 20 to Nov. 24 from 6-7:45 p.m. at Community Baptist Church (4911 Silver Star Road).

Registration is already open. To sign up, call 250-549-2244 or email joel@stjohnsvernon.ca. The cost is $40 for a couple or an individual and includes a manual.

Child care is provided at a minimal cost.

