Plenty raised for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

Kelowna realtors poker tournament a success

High stakes were on the table for Century 21 Kelowna’s 9th annual Texas Holde’Em tournament, but it was all for charity.

The tournament in support of Easter Seals Camp Winfield was able to raise $30,000 to help send kids with physical and cognitive disabilities to camp, thanks to over 100 players.

“These camps are so important to the development of kids and adults with disabilities,” said Century 21 Assurance Co-owner Anna Carbone. “It puts a smile on their faces and ours.”

Over the last 12 years, the business has been able to raise over $375,000 for the cause, with the help of the tournament and the ‘Closing Gifts for Kids’ program, which is donations made with the sale of a home.

