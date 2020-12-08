Pig and goat on the run in South East Kelowna

This duo escaped their yard on Monday and are still missing

An unlikely duo is on the loose in South East Kelowna.

A pig and goat escaped from a property in the Crawford Estates area, Monday afternoon.

Taylor LeMarchant took to social media to help find the couple, which quickly sparked a neighbourhood search for the animals.

There were concerns coyotes could get the pair overnight and as of Tuesday morning, the pig and goat are still MIA.

The escape artists have been spotted everyone where from Parkridge Drive to Redirdge Park.

If you spot the animals please contact newstips@kelownacapitalnews.com.

Animals